Look: Ohio State Football Player Undergoing Chemotherapy

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State football player Avery Henry is a month into his chemotherapy treatement.

Henry announced last month that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Ohio State Buckeyes lineman shared an update on his progress on Monday.

"It’s been roughly a month since my first chemo treatment. I want to keep you guys updated on the process. Yesterday my younger brother and I decided to shave our hair! I can’t thank you enough Dane. You may be my younger brother but in many ways I look up to you!" he announced.

Henry revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

The college football world is fully behind Henry as he goes through this.