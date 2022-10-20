Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run.

Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back.

Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors spotted Hancock on the practice field in full gear on Wednesday.

Hancock recorded four tackles in seven games as a true freshman, but the Buckeyes had bigger plans for him this year.

"We were hoping going into the season he’d be battling for a starting position," head coach Ryan Day said of Hancock, per Cleveland.com's Nathan Baird.

Per Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said Hancock "can be a great help" to the secondary.

The Georgia native joined Ohio State as a four-star recruit who ranked as the fifth-best cornerback in his class, per 247Sports. He initially committed to Clemson before changing course in the summer of 2020.

A healthy Hancock could play a key role in a Buckeyes secondary that's allowed 160.3 passing yards per game this season. They have also yet to face a significant test, which will change during their quest for a national title.

However, Ohio State won't have to worry much about stifling the pass when facing Iowa's ground-and-pound offense this Saturday afternoon.