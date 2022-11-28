Look: Ohio State Messed Up Fake Punt Attempt

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day faced criticism for not going for it in Michigan territory, down 24-20 in the second half of Saturday afternoon's loss.

The Buckeyes punted the ball away to the Wolverines, who ended up scoring another touchdown to extend their lead.

Film review has led people to conclude that Ohio State actually called a fake punt attempt on that fourth down play. However, the ball was snapped to the wrong player, leading to a quick punt attempt.

"Here is what was supposed to be a fake punt for OSU in 3Q down 24-20 on drive Stroud wanted to go for it. Likely a TD if the long snapper snaps it to Rossi like he’s supposed to. Might have changed the game. Coulda, woulda. Does change my impression of Day’s actions tho," Ross Fulton tweeted.

What could have been for the Buckeyes.

It was a day of disappointment all around for Ohio State, even in the fake punt department.

Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year with the loss to Michigan.