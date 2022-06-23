Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50.

Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.

Bryson Rodgers, who announced his decision to play for Ohio State in April, shared a screenshot of text messages he said are from Wolverines wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy.

After asking, "What's going on B," he followed up with the same question nearly three hours later. Rodgers, who called Bellamy a "silly goose" in his Twitter post sharing the exchange, made his allegiance clear by replying, "go bucks."

He later added that he's "just having a little bit of fun" and advised everyone to not "take things so serious."

While also a four-star recruit, Rodgers ranks a good deal behind Ohio State's new receiving trio as the nation's No. 270 player. The 6-foot wideout from Wiregrass Ranch High School in Zephyrhills, Fla., is nevertheless sticking with the Buckeyes.

Two months ago, Rodgers said his "dream has come true" when committing to Ohio State. Some considerable competition does not appear to have wavered his enthusiasm.