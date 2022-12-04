Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?

Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury.

But will he be back for the College Football Playoff later this month?

The star wide receiver responded to a Michigan fan on Instagram. The fan, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, was ranting about how he wanted to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff this month.

Smith-Njigba had a six-word response.

"I promise you don't want that 🤣," he wrote.

That has to be an encouraging statement for Ohio State fans.

We'll find out the official College Football Playoff field at noon E.T. on Sunday.