Look: Ohio State's Athletic Director Has Request For Fans

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith encouraged supporters to boost the school's NIL funds.

On Thursday, the university released a statement from Smith soliciting donations for "building strong, competitive programs."

"We welcome your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape," Smith wrote. "Three 'collective' organizations that are helping our Buckeyes maximize NIL opportunities are in operation now and seeking additional support."

He then shared the links to Cohesion, The Foundation, and The "O" Foundation.

When speaking to local business leaders in June, Buckeyes football head coach Ryan Day estimated that his program needs $13 million to keep the roster together.

The Foundation said in July that it raised $550,000 to fund a joint NIL deal for quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and cornerback Denzel Burke. It marked the third-party collective's largest deal since launching in March.

While a college seeking additional money for current and past students is nothing new, it's a new age where schools are asking fans to bankroll payments for its athletes.