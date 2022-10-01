Look: Oklahoma Player Carted Off Following Terrifying Hit

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

An Oklahoma football player was carted off the field on Saturday following a terrifying hit.

Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon's head snapped back following a hit on Saturday against TCU.

Harmon was down on the field for several minutes, before getting carted off on a stretcher.

It didn't look good.

"Prayers up for Damond Harmon from Oklahoma. Really serious head/neck injury in this TCU-Oklahoma game. Scary Scene on the field. Unity from both teams worried about his health," broadcaster Robert Griffin III tweeted.

Harmon was carted off the field following the hit as the stadium stayed silent.

Our thoughts are with Harmon and the Oklahoma football program during this difficult time.