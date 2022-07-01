Skip to main content
Look: Old Ranking Of Best College Football Stadiums Going Viral Today

Stealth bomber flies over college football game at the Rose Bowl game between Big Ten and Pac-12 teams..

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

What's the best stadium in college football? NFL.com may have the answers you're looking for. 

Seven years ago, NFL.com published its ranking of the best college football stadiums. That old list is going viral this week, sparking a major debate among fans of the sport. 

The Rose Bowl checks in at No. 1 in the ranking. There's really no debate. When teams like Oregon, USC or Washington square off against the likes of Ohio State, Michigan or perhaps Penn State at the Rose Bowl, there's nothing like it. 

LSU's Death Valley checks in at No. 2. That's followed by Husky Stadium out in Seattle and Autzen Stadium up in Eugene. The Shoe in Columbus lands at No. 5. 

Here's the full ranking:

  1. The Rose Bowl
  2. LSU's Tiger Stadium
  3. Washington's Husky Stadium
  4. Oregon's Autzen Stadium
  5. Ohio State's Ohio Stadium
  6. Texas A&M's Kyle Field
  7. Notre Dame Stadium
  8. Clemson's Memorial Stadium
  9. Georgia's Sanford Stadium
  10. Michigan Stadium
  11. Army's Michie Stadium
  12. Nebraska's Memorial Stadium
  13. Boise State's Albertsons Stadium
  14. Penn State's Beaver Stadium
  15. Wisconsin's Camp Randall

Seven years later, is this an accurate list? There's probably a bit too many Pac-12 stadiums in the top five, at least for our liking. 

We're also a bit shocked Tennessee's Neyland Stadium and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, otherwise known as the Swamp, didn't make the cut. Those places are electric. 

What's your favorite stadium in college football?