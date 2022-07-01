Look: Old Ranking Of Best College Football Stadiums Going Viral Today

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

What's the best stadium in college football? NFL.com may have the answers you're looking for.

Seven years ago, NFL.com published its ranking of the best college football stadiums. That old list is going viral this week, sparking a major debate among fans of the sport.

The Rose Bowl checks in at No. 1 in the ranking. There's really no debate. When teams like Oregon, USC or Washington square off against the likes of Ohio State, Michigan or perhaps Penn State at the Rose Bowl, there's nothing like it.

LSU's Death Valley checks in at No. 2. That's followed by Husky Stadium out in Seattle and Autzen Stadium up in Eugene. The Shoe in Columbus lands at No. 5.

Here's the full ranking:

The Rose Bowl LSU's Tiger Stadium Washington's Husky Stadium Oregon's Autzen Stadium Ohio State's Ohio Stadium Texas A&M's Kyle Field Notre Dame Stadium Clemson's Memorial Stadium Georgia's Sanford Stadium Michigan Stadium Army's Michie Stadium Nebraska's Memorial Stadium Boise State's Albertsons Stadium Penn State's Beaver Stadium Wisconsin's Camp Randall

Seven years later, is this an accurate list? There's probably a bit too many Pac-12 stadiums in the top five, at least for our liking.

We're also a bit shocked Tennessee's Neyland Stadium and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, otherwise known as the Swamp, didn't make the cut. Those places are electric.

What's your favorite stadium in college football?