Look: Old Ranking Of Best College Football Stadiums Going Viral Today
What's the best stadium in college football? NFL.com may have the answers you're looking for.
Seven years ago, NFL.com published its ranking of the best college football stadiums. That old list is going viral this week, sparking a major debate among fans of the sport.
The Rose Bowl checks in at No. 1 in the ranking. There's really no debate. When teams like Oregon, USC or Washington square off against the likes of Ohio State, Michigan or perhaps Penn State at the Rose Bowl, there's nothing like it.
LSU's Death Valley checks in at No. 2. That's followed by Husky Stadium out in Seattle and Autzen Stadium up in Eugene. The Shoe in Columbus lands at No. 5.
Here's the full ranking:
- The Rose Bowl
- LSU's Tiger Stadium
- Washington's Husky Stadium
- Oregon's Autzen Stadium
- Ohio State's Ohio Stadium
- Texas A&M's Kyle Field
- Notre Dame Stadium
- Clemson's Memorial Stadium
- Georgia's Sanford Stadium
- Michigan Stadium
- Army's Michie Stadium
- Nebraska's Memorial Stadium
- Boise State's Albertsons Stadium
- Penn State's Beaver Stadium
- Wisconsin's Camp Randall
Seven years later, is this an accurate list? There's probably a bit too many Pac-12 stadiums in the top five, at least for our liking.
We're also a bit shocked Tennessee's Neyland Stadium and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, otherwise known as the Swamp, didn't make the cut. Those places are electric.
What's your favorite stadium in college football?