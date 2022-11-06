Look: Olivia Dunne Goes Viral At The LSU vs. Alabama Game

The celebrities were out in full force for the Alabama at LSU game on Saturday night.

From Shaquille O'Neal to Andrew Whitworth to Tyrann Mathieu to Zac Efron, several top football fans were in attendance for the big game on Saturday night.

So, too, was Olivia Dunne.

LSU's star gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media platforms, went viral at the game on Saturday evening.

Dunne had a one-word reaction to LSU's huge win on Saturday night, too.

"MOOD," she wrote on Instagram.

The LSU Tigers upset Alabama in overtime on Saturday evening, likely knocking the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff race.

It's a massive win for the Brian Kelly era.