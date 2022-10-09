Look: Olivia Dunne's Game Day Outfit Went Viral

Saturday was not a great day for the LSU Tigers football program.

LSU, picked by many as a potential upset team on Saturday, got crushed by Tennessee at Tiger Stadium.

The Volunteers throttled the Tigers, 40-13, to stay unbeaten on the season.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral at the game, though. Photos of Dunne's game-day outfit went viral on social media on Saturday.

At least the popular LSU Tigers gymnast had a fun time on game day on Saturday.

LSU will look to get back on track next weekend.