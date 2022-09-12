Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend.

The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern.

LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.

Dunne, who is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country, appeared to have a good time.

"Tigers are back baby😼," she wrote.

LSU topped Southern, 65-17, to get in the win column for the first time this season.

The Tigers are now 1-1 on the year.