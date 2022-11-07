Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral

LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night.

The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime.

Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.

Dunne had a blunt message for Alabama on social media on Sunday, too.

"roll tigers baby❕🐅," Dunne wrote in her video, which played "I Hate Alabama" in the background.

It's well played by Olivia.

The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media platforms.

It's not surprising that she's so adored by LSU fans, especially following her support for the Tigers football program right now.