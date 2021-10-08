Look: Paige Spiranac Has “Pure Hatred” For 1 College Football Team

Paige Spiranac might be well-known for her ability on the golf course and as a golf analyst, but her comment about one specific college football team made headlines.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Spiranac revealed the six picks she’s making this college football weekend. While doing so, she revealed that there is one college football team she hates.

Sorry, Notre Dame fans, Paige doesn’t like your team. Despite that hate, she’s still rolling with the Fighting Irish to take down the Virginia Tech Hokies this weekend.

“Hey guys, while I’ve been on an absolute heater with my college football picks, I figured I’d be nice enough to show you six picks that I like this week. You guys know I have a pure hatred for this team, but sometimes you just have to do what you have to do. I’m taking Notre Dame at -1 [over Virginia Tech].”

With a LOADED slate on deck, @PaigeSpiranac picks her six favorite college football games🏈 Fans in South Bend will finally be happy with her🍀 pic.twitter.com/cPwLHsH9UG — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 8, 2021

Traditional college football powers are always the most loved and hated teams in the country. Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and so on tend to lead the charge in the “most hated” category.

Will Notre Dame get the win this weekend against Virginia Tech and pay up on Paige’s bet?