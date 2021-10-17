Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Major College Football Upset

Not everyone saw Purdue’s 24-7 upset win over No. 2 Iowa coming. Paige Spiranac sure didn’t.

In addition to being a social media golf sensation, Spiranac also serves as a contributor for PointsBet. Each week, she gives her thoughts on games or prop bets to lay money on.

Earlier today, Spiranac explained to her followers why she loved the Hawkeyes. Then, Iowa went out and got smoked at home by the unranked Boilermakers.

Tonight, Spiranac admitted her words did not age well.

Things that didn’t age well. This. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 17, 2021

Don’t worry, Paige. It happens to all of us. For full disclosure, my staff picks are pretty bad on an almost weekly basis.

There will always be more games to handicap for Spiranac, so she just has to put this one behind her and keep pushing forward.