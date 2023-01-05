Look: Paige Spiranac's National Title Game Prediction Going Viral

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

College football's national title game, featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, is set to kick off on Monday night.

Georgia is the heavy favorite. Most of the sports world will be picking the Bulldogs to win this one.

But Paige Spiranac is going in a different direction.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is picking the Horned Frogs to upset the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national title game.

It's a pretty bold pick from Spiranac, that's for sure.

Georgia and TCU are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday evening.

The game will air on ESPN.