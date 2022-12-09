Look: Part Of Heisman Trophy Voting Revealed

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: The Heisman Trophy is displayed at a press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

College football fans will have to wait until Saturday night to find out who's this year's Heisman Trophy winner. In the meantime, the bottom half of the top 10 has been decided.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker finished fifth in Heisman voting. Many fans believe he should have been one of the four finalists. After all, he had 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Coming in sixth place is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He won the award last season.

Michigan running back Blake Corum was seventh in voting. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye rounded out the top 10.

The four finalists for the Heisman trophy are all quarterbacks. Georgia's Stetson Bennett, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and USC's Caleb Williams are all vying for the prestigious award.

The recipient of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.