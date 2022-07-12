Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Big Texas Tech Football News

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs cheers during the first half of the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

To the delight of the program's famous alum, Texas Tech is planning a major overhaul.

On Monday night, the school unveiled plans for a $200 million project to build a new south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center at Jones AT&T Stadium. The renovations are scheduled to begin after the 2022 season and be ready to start the 2024 campaign.

Patrick Mahomes, a former Red Raiders quarterback before joining the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrated his alma mater's announcement.

"Big things happening in LBK!!" Mahomes posted on Twitter. "Let’s go!"

The football team's Twitter account shared renderings of how the completed project will look.

Per the school's statement, athletic director Kirby Hocutt said they're aiming "to be the top athletics department in the country."

"This is a historic day as we announce our intentions to construct what will be the premier football facility in the Big 12 Conference and nationally," Hocutt said. "This facility, when completed, will not take a backseat to any other school in the country. We have received tremendous interest from many of our supporters regarding this project and anticipate that continuing as we get closer to officially breaking ground."

Mahomes made magic at Texas Tech, tossing 41 touchdowns and 5,052 passing yards during his third and final year before going pro. In two years, he can go back to see his upgraded old stomping grounds in a whole new light.