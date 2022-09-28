Look: Paul Finebaum Admits He's Worried About Top 10 Team

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Clemson enters Saturday night's matchup at North Carolina State ranked No. 5 in the AP poll at 4-0.

Paul Finebaum nevertheless believes the team could be in store for a rude awakening.

When discussing the upcoming ACC contest on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t 247Sports), the ESPN analyst said the game "could really derail Clemson's season." After Jay Williams followed up by asking his thoughts on the Tigers, Finebaum said they're "living on borrowed time right now."

"Last year — even though they won 10 games — it was probably a really good coaching job by Dabo [Swinney] the year after Trevor Lawrence," Finebaum said. "But this year, they just don't look a lot better. I know we're trying to find all kinds of platitudes, and they're lofty in the ratings, but I think they're extremely vulnerable. NC State hasn't had a really tough game yet, but they look a little better than Clemson right now."

Following three lopsided victories, Clemson prevailed to win a 51-45 shootout over Wake Forest in double overtime last weekend. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns, but the Tigers allowed six passing touchdowns to Sam Hartman.

Clemson now has a monumental ACC showdown against No. 10 NC State, which is also 4-0. The Wolfpack can jeopardize their opposition's College Football Playoff chances with a victory at Memorial Stadium.

We'll see if Finebaum's gloomy prediction comes to fruition when the Week 5 contest kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.