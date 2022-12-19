Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season.

Finebaum explained his take on Monday.

“I thought it was a disaster,” Finebaum said. “I say that because there has been an expectation that Florida got the best hire. The Brian Kelly–Billy Napier debate that we talked about…it just fell apart. And it fell apart in the most difficult way at the end.”

Florida fell to Oregon State in their bowl game over the weekend.

Florida dropped to 6-7 on the year with the loss to Oregon State on Saturday.

The Gators will look to get back on track with Billy Napier in Year 2 in 2023.