Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His Heisman Trophy Top 4

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy race is taking form with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Following Week 11's action, Paul Finebaum broke down his top candidates on Sunday morning's SportsCenter.

Via Saturday Down South's Adam Spencer, Finebaum put CJ Stroud first on his hypothetical ballot after tossing five touchdowns in a 56-14 blowout over Indiana. However, he noted that Ohio State's quarterback was in position to win the award last season before the Buckeyes lost to Michigan.

Hendon Hooker, whom Finebaum considered the favorite before getting stymied in a loss to Georgia, is now his second choice. The Tennessee quarterback "absolutely diced up Missouri" in Saturday's 66-24 victory.

Next up is Michigan running back Blake Corum, who has exceeded 100 rushing yards in seven consecutive games. He's also found the end zone at least once in each of the Wolverines' 10 wins.

While the Heisman odds appraise Stetson Bennett as a longshot, Finebaum put Georgia's quarterback fourth. He believes the defending champion "still doesn't get any respect."

Stroud's 34 passing touchdowns for the undefeated Buckeyes make him the favorite, but the junior must finish strong to take home the Heisman.