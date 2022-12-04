Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday.

Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.

Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Saban's reasoning.

"While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."

He particularly took umbrage with Saban's suggestion that a betting favorite should take priority over the team's performance.

"As far as being favored in every game, that’s great. Nick Saban’s always favored," Finebaum continued. "He’s only been the underdog I think once in his 15 years. Does that mean Nick Saban should have 15 national championships at Alabama instead of six? That’s not how this is done."

The door remains open for Alabama after TCU, USC, and LSU all lost their conference title games. However, No. 5 Ohio State will likely replace the Trojans, and the 12-1 Horned Frogs could still make the cut over the 10-2 Crimson Tide despite Saturday's overtime loss to Kansas State.

Finebaum believes Saban won't get his wish when ESPN reveals the CFP participants Sunday at noon ET.