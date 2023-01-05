Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Big Ten's Postseason

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Big Ten had a rough week of bowl games.

The conference sent two teams to the College Football Playoff, but Michigan and Ohio State lost their semifinal matchups on Saturday. Making matters worse, the Big Ten-bound USC and UCLA got upset in their bowl bouts.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning (h/t 247Sports), Paul Finebaum said "only Penn State saved the day" by winning a Rose Bowl "slogfest" over Utah. But that wasn't enough to eliminate the sour taste of the Wolverines and Buckeyes falling short amid reports of Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren emerging as a "strong candidate" to become president of an NFL franchise.

"Your two best teams lost, and I don’t care how they lost. They still lost," Finebaum said. "And the fact that your commissioner, Greg, is interviewing at the Chicago Bears is all you need to know about the Big Ten."

Warren released a statement confirming his commitment to the Big Ten, but Finebaum isn't buying it.

"If there was ever a class on how to give a bad denial, just read Kevin Warren’s word salad last week on his concerns for the student-athletes in the Big Ten while he was interviewing for another job," he said.

Finebaum believes Jim Harbaugh should also bolt to the NFL since there's "nothing more he can do" at Michigan.

"I think he's smart enough, I think, to just get out of there," Finebaum said of Michigan's head coach.

Instead of vying for a national title, the Big Ten faces some considerable uncertainty moving forward.