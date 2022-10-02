Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5.

Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively.

Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on the way to a blowout victory.

Finebaum has released his new top four rankings.

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Clemson

“At No. 1, it’s Georgia. I said a couple of weeks ago that Georgia is the new Alabama. Georgia is actually the old Georgia right now the way they are playing. They’re playing down to competition and Kirby has to be concerned about that," Finebaum said.

The official Top 25 rankings will come out later today.