Look: Paul Finebaum's Shot At Jimbo Fisher Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher is an easy target following Texas A&M's surprising 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

Paul Finebaum couldn't help himself from joining the fun.

During an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, per THV11's Cierra Clark, the college football guru took a jab at the Aggies head coach after their Week 2 upset.

"I'm not here to make fun of Jimbo Fisher," Finebaum said. "His record does that already."

Texas A&M plummeted from No. 6 to 25 in the AP Top 25 after losing to the Mountaineers. The Aggies mustered just 186 total yards and nine first downs to the same team that opened the season with a heart-stopping 63-61 loss to North Carolina.

Fisher's team possessed the football for just 18:17 minutes. The SEC squad committed seven penalties and coughed up two turnovers.

The Aggies' record could get worse with a daunting schedule ahead.

They host No. 13 Miami and No. 10 Arkansas in September before facing Alabama next month. Ole Miss and Florida represent two more currently ranked opponents to test the credibility of Fisher's squad.