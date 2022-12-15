Look: Penn State Reveals Its Uniform For Rose Bowl

January 02, 2016: Penn State helmet during the TaxSlayer Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Georgia Bulldogs (24) defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions (17) at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State set its uniform for the Rose Bowl.

On Wednesday night, the team revealed all-white uniforms for the Jan. 2 matchup against Utah.

The Nittany Lions went 10-2, with their only losses against Big Ten powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State. They averaged 35.8 points per game behind senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who tossed 22 touchdowns and ran for five more.

Penn State earned every victory by double-digit points after beginning the season with a 35-31 win over Purdue.

Head coach James Franklin will lead his team into the Rose Bowl to face the Pac-12 champions. Utah knocked USC out of the College Football Playoff with a dominant 47-24 triumph for the conference title.

However, the Utes suffered one of their three losses in Pasadena. They suffered a 42-32 defeat to UCLA on Oct. 8.

The Rose Bowl will take place on Monday, Jan. 2, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.