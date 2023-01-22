Look: Petition Started Following Football Coach's Ousting

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: 2019 Hall Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Baltimore Raven Ed Reed on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A group of football players at Bethune-Cookman have filed a petition to try and get Ed Reed reinstated as head coach.

Bethune-Cookman running back Branden McDonald shared a photo of the petition on Twitter Saturday night.

“We firmly believe that the abrupt dismissal of our newly hired head coach Ed Reed is unjust not only to the student-athletes but to the entire BCU family, community and doesn’t align with our founders legacy," the statement reads in part. "We would like to respectfully and firmly request his immediate reinstatement."

Reed was hired to be the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman back on Dec. 27. However, on Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Famer announced that he and the school could not come to a contract agreement.

"After weeks of negotiations I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes," Reed said in a statement.

"I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening."

Reed's withdrawal comes after the legendary former safety came under fire for a recent rant in which he criticized, among other things, Bethune-Cookman's athletic facilities and commitment to student-athletes.