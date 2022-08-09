Look: Photo Of 13-Year-Old Football Recruit Is Going Viral

David Jacobs Jr. is still several years away from playing college football, but the talented 13-year-old already has our attention.

On Tuesday, a photo of Jacobs surfaced on social media. College football fans were stunned to see how mature he looks at such a young age.

Jacobs is the son of former Georgia defensive lineman David Jacobs. He's currently listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs 185 pounds.

Matt DeBary of DawgPost believes we'll hear about Jacobs "sooner than later."

Here's the photo of Jacobs that's going viral on Twitter:

Jacobs can play tight end and outside linebacker. It's too early to determine which position we'll see him stick with.

Georgia fans will be rooting for Jacobs in large part because of his family tree.

"I see that father-son resemblance," one fan said.

"Will run and SMACK you," George Foster tweeted.

Only time will tell if Jacobs can live up to the hype.