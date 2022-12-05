Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday.

Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night.

Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.

A photo of a not-so-great looking Urban Meyer in front of a smiling Michigan Wolverines player is going viral on social media.

Michigan fans are certainly loving the photo.

Michigan is coming off its second straight Big Ten Championship Game win.

The Wolverines are scheduled to take on TCU in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31.