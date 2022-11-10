Look: Photo Of 'Worst Seat' In College Football Is Going Viral

KALAMAZOO, MI - OCTOBER 08: Fall foliage is starting to emerge in the three line behind Waldo Stadium before the college football game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos on October 08, 2022, at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, MI. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If college football fans are interested in checking out a Western Michigan game at Waldo Stadium, they'll want to avoid one particular seat.

The Twitter account "CFBcampustour" revealed the worst seat at Waldo Stadium. It's a pretty brutal view.

There's a brick wall that obstructs your view in Row 21 of Section Z.

"Section Z, Row 21, Seat 2," the person tweeted. "This could very well be THE WORST seat at any FBS stadium that I’ve ever seen. Visibility of the field is MAYBE 15%. By far my favorite obstructed view seat of the season!"

Here are some photos of arguably the worst seat in college football:

At 3-7, Western Michigan is having a rough season. It's highly unlikely anyone will need to sit in the awful seat that was shared on Twitter.

Whenever the Broncos get their team back on track, fans will want to attend more home games. With that said, they'll need to make sure they're not sitting behind a brick wall.