Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

AUBURN - OCTOBER 16: The Auburn University band comes out of the tunnel before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 16, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential.

If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate.

Boomer's ranking of the 65 Power Five mascots will definitely start some arguments. At the top of the heap, he has Auburn's Aubie The Tiger.

Oregon's Duck, Cosmo the BYU Cougar, Cincinnati's Bearcat and Cocky from South Carolina round out the top five.

According to Auburn's official website, Aubie began as a cartoon strip in the late 1950s before "coming to life" in 1979.

In 2006, Aubie became the first inductee into the Mascot Hall of Fame and in 2021, he captured his 10th UCA National Championship. Aubie is also the 2014 Capital One Mascot of the Year.

"A popular character among Auburn fans and one of the most animated mascots in the country, Aubie is the living spirit of Auburn," the Auburn website reads. "It is often said Women love him, Children adore him, and Men want to be him."