Look: Popular College Football Bowl Game Has New Name

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Darius Bradwell #10 of the Tulane Green Wave runs for yardage during the AutoNation Cure Bowl against Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Camping World Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Cure Bowl has received a new sponsorship for the 2022 season. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic announced that it'll now be called the Duluth Trading Company Cure Bowl.

Originally, AutoNation sponsored the Cure Bowl. Eventually, FBC Mortgage took over the naming rights. In 2021, Tailgreeter became the next sponsor of this bowl game.

Despite the latest name change, the Cure Bowl will remain in Orlando, Florida.

Last season, Coastal Carolina defeated Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl by a final score of 47-41.

San Jose State, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Tulane and Liberty have also won the Cure Bowl in the past.

The reactions to this news are pretty much all the same. College football fans want to know why this bowl game will be played in Orlando.

"Because when I think of Blue Collar, cold weather gear, Orlando is where my mind goes first," one fan sarcastically said. "Love the sponsor, honestly. Just feels like the game should be in Minnesota or Michigan."

Another fan asked, "Why is this game not moving to Duluth MN?"

At this point, it doesn't sound like there are any plans for the Cure Bowl to be played elsewhere.