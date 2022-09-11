Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game.

The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory.

Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that her husband appeared to have lost about 10 pounds during the contest.

Saban didn't appear to be in the mood for a joke, though.

“Nah,” he responds, “I don’t think so.”

Alabama improved to 2-0 on the season with the win over Texas, though the Longhorns were extremely impressive in defeat, especially on defense.

If Quinn Ewers can get healthy, Texas could be the team to beat in the Big 12.