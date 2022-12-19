Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola

On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State.

Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere.

However, one recruiting expert has already made his prediction for where Raiola will end up.

247Sports expert Parker Thune made a "Crystal Ball" prediction for Raiola to commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Raiola's dad played collegiately at Nebraska. His uncle is an assistant coach on Matt Rhule's staff in Lincoln.

Nebraska is seen by many as a potential frontrunner to land the five-star quarterback.

Huskers head coach Matt Rhule has been hinting at some big 2024 news, as well.

Time will tell if the current recruiting commitment prediction is correct.