Look: President Trump Has Big Ten Message At Latest Rally

The Big Ten is officially back, and it appears President Donald Trump is making sure people are aware of that fact.

Back in August, Trump reportedly had a call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the 2020 football season. The initial plan for the Big Ten was to hold off on football until the spring, but it changed its decision once rapid-result antigen tests were made available.

Even though Trump did have a conversation with Warren regarding the 2020 season, there’s no definitive evidence that he inspired the Big Ten to reverse course.

And yet, Trump took credit for the conference’s return to the gridiron during the first presidential debate in September, saying “I was the one who brought back Big Ten football.”

Now fast forward to this weekend, and Trump has a “Big Ten football is back” sign on display at his latest rally in Circleville, Ohio.

Trump hasn’t stepped up to the podium just yet, but it’s safe to say that he’ll mention the Big Ten’s return.

Screen behind the podium where Trump will soon speak in Circleville, Ohio, touts Big Ten football being back pic.twitter.com/n5BzLZhmam — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) October 24, 2020

The state of Ohio has to be thrilled that Big Ten football is back.

Earlier today, the Buckeyes dismantled the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their season opener. Justin Fields looked fantastic, as he completed 20-of-21 pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 54 yards and a score on the ground.