Look: Prominent College Athlete Is Backing Herschel Walker

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

A prominent college athlete is showing their support for Herschel Walker.

Riley Gaines, a swimmer at Kentucky who lost to Penn's Lia Thomas, is showing her support for Walker.

Walker is currently in a run-off in the state of Georgia. He's running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“I was forced to compete against a biological male," Gaines says in the new advertisement.

Natalie Allison from Politico shared the endorsement.

"Herschel Walker is up with a new runoff ad about transgender athletes, featuring a swimmer who tied with Lia Thomas," she wrote.

Both Walker and his opponent, Raphael Warnock, failed to reach the 50 percent mark when it comes to votes.

So, they're both now heading to a runoff, which will take place in December.