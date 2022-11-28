Look: Prominent Recruit Has A Problem With Ohio State

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A prominent recruit from the state of Ohio has revealed his problem with the Buckeyes.

Luke Hamilton, a 2024 four-star offensive lineman recruit, has committed to Michigan. The Buckeyes showed interest in the in-state prospect, though Hamilton didn't like the vibes he got from the program.

In an interview with the Lorain Morning Journal, Hamilton explained his problem with the Buckeyes.

“Going to Ohio State, I was kind of on edge on whether they were going to treat me good or are they going to treat me bad,” Hamilton said in the interview. “As soon as I walked in the door, I could tell there was not good energy.”

Hamilton said he believes that Ohio State takes in-state recruits for granted.

“(Ohio State) did this to all of the in-state (recruits). They put us on the back burner and will wait until the last second, because they think they have us committed there if they offer, which I think is totally stupid. That is not how that works at all. I’ve talked to linemen all around Cleveland and people that I know and they all feel the same way. … I think Ohio State is taking too long and I don’t think they are doing it right (at this time).”

Recruiting in-state prospects can be difficult. You want to get as many top prospects as possible, but a program like Ohio State needs to recruit nationally, too.

It can be a tricky balance and one that Ohio State clearly didn't handle right with Hamilton's recruitment, at least.