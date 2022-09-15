Look: Rafael Nadal Reacts To Roger Federer's Retirement

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates the victory in the Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match against Taylor Fritz of The United States during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

Roger Federer announced Thursday that he's retiring from professional tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has spent the past two decades atop the men's division, but he was never alone. Federer opposed fellow great Rafael Nadal 40 times in ATP events, including 24 finals matchups.

Following Federer's announcement, Nadal posted a letter to his "friend and rival," calling it a "sad day" for him and all sports fans throughout the world.

"It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," Nadal wrote on social media.

Their rivalry will end with Nadal holding a 24-16 advantage. However, Federer won seven of their last eight meetings, including their most recent encounter in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals.

Federer thanked his "competitors on the court" in his announcement.



"I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget," Federer said. "We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels."

Federer will conclude his career at the Laver Cup, where he'll compete alongside Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray on Team Europe. Nadal looked forward to teaming with Federer while wishing him a joyful life away from the court.

"For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the Laver Cup."

