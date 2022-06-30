Look: Rankings Name Best 'Night Game' Atmosphere In College Football

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 15: Eric Reid #1 of the LSU Tigers carries an American Flag onto the field before playing the Idaho Vandals at Tiger Stadium on September 15, 2012 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

College football is all about the tailgating, the passion, the tradition, and of course the night games.

A hectic stadium during a late-night contest could prove to be a major difference in a game's outcome at the college football level. A few teams in particular have a huge advantage after the sun sets.

Big Game Booner, a popular college football fan account, put together a ranking of the best night-game atmospheres in college football this Thursday.

The LSU Tigers top the list. They're followed by Penn State, Oregon, Iowa and Texas A&M to round out the top five.

LSU's Death Valley is about as intimidating as it gets, especially at night.

The Penn State whiteout can't be beat, either. Who can forget when the crowd noise caused Michigan to take a timeout before the first play of the game a few years back?

You can't forget about the Ducks out of Eugene, as well. Oregon night games at Autzen Stadium are electric, especially when fall weather begins setting in.

What's your favorite night-game atmosphere in college football?