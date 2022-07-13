Look: Rankings Name College Football's 10 Best Quarterbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The college football offseason is almost over, but until it is, there will be more rankings lists.

Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash has released his personal rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks in college football, starting with Alabama's Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Young being No. 1 makes sense, but Treash interestingly slots Ohio State's C.J. Stroud fourth, behind not only Caleb Williams of USC but Spencer Rattler of South Carolina.

Wake Forest's Sam Hartman rounds out the top five. The full top 10 can be seen below.

Three current or former Oklahoma QBs are on this list: Williams, Rattler and Dillon Gabriel. That's pretty incredible.

Oh, did any of you pick out the major error in the graphic? That should be a Pitt logo next to Kedon Slovis' name after he transferred in from USC this offseason.

Let the debating begin.