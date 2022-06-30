Look: Rankings Name 'Softest' Fan Base In College Football

Every college football fan base has a tendency to get sensitive on social media.

However, some fan bases take things better than others.

One recent ranking named the most sensitive and the least sensitive fan bases in all of college football.

According to the rankings, the "softest" fan base in all of college football is the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Of course, Arkansas fans probably don't agree with these rankings. But, then again, if they get too upset about it, they're kind of digging their own grave.

Perhaps the 2022 college football regular season will change things.

September can't get here soon enough.