Look: Rece Davis Will Call College Football Game Today

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ESPN's Rece Davis is always busy on Saturdays during the college football season. That being said, this Saturday will be even busier than usual for the veteran commentator.

After today's episode of College GameDay is over, Davis will travel with Kirk Herbstreit to California to call tonight's game between USC and Stanford.

Usually, Herbstreit calls games for ABC alongside Chris Fowler. That won't be the case this week because the latter is in New York to call the US Open women's final.

Fowler will be at Arthur Ashe Stadium later today to call a match between No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Fowler will return to his normal schedule once the 2022 US Open comes to a close on Sunday.

Davis should do a fine job holding down the fort during Fowler's absence.

Kickoff for the USC-Stanford game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.