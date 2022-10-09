Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Alabama escaped Texas A&M on Saturday night, taking down the Aggies, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
The game came down to one final play, with the Aggies failing to score on a first and goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.
While fans rightfully crushed the play-call from Texas A&M, was there a penalty missed?
It looks like it.
Was there a missed pass interference penalty on the final play of the game?
That certainly looks like early contact, but good luck getting that call in a situation like that.