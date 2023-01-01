Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.

Ohio State, leading by double digits, attempted a fake punt that would have been successful, if not for Smart's timeout right before the snap.

But should the play have counted?

A field view appears to show that Ohio State had 12 players on the field.

Smart called the timeout, so the play didn't count anyway, but it looks like the referees should have blown it dead before.

Georgia is now moving on to the College Football Playoff national championship game, where they will take on No. 3 TCU.