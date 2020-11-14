Look: Reggie Bush Reveals His 8-Team Playoff Bracket

Reggie Bush thinks it’s time for college football to transition from a four-team to an eight-team playoff, perhaps even as soon as this season.

An eight-team playoff has plenty of support from college football fans everywhere. Every other sport, besides college football, includes automatic qualifiers for playoff berths. College football’s lack of automatic qualifiers and reliance on the “eye test” and subjectivity is hurting the sport’s reputation. Not to mention, fans are tired of seeing the same teams in the playoff.

Bush, the legendary USC running and now Fox Sports’ analyst, thinks it’s time to move on from the four-team playoff and expand to eight teams. Doing so would allow each Power Five conference champion to earn a berth and still allow for non-Power Five teams to get in, if they’re deserving.

Bush unveiled what an eight-team playoff bracket would look like this season during Saturday’s Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff. His bracket features: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 BYU, No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Florida, No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6 Notre Dame.

What do you think of @ReggieBush's expanded 8-team playoff bracket for this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Zg4fYomUhv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020

This is what the College Football Playoff should look like. It has variety and includes teams deserving of a shot.

In all likelihood, we’d still probably end up seeing Alabama and Clemson/Ohio State in the national championship. But nonetheless, who doesn’t want more college football?

It’s about time college football finally transitions to an eight-team playoff. This season in particular would be the perfect time to do so.