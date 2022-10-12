Look: Rival Coach Apologizes For His Deion Sanders Incident

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has cleared the air with Deion Sanders following their run-in last weekend.

Robinson Jr. and Sanders had a brief confrontation during their postgame handshake, with Robinson rejecting a hug from the Jackson State head coach.

During an appearance on ESPN this week, Robinson offered an apology to Sanders.

"My biggest thing, I have one rule in life and I explain it to the kids and it's the rule that I have for the team, it's be in control of yourself at all times," Robinson said, via 247Sports. "No matter what the situation, you conduct yourself like that on and off the field. To me some of the words that I used, the language has to always been appropriate. You realize you're always the Alabama State University head football coach no matter what, and you're representing the university, the president, the board of trustees, the AD, everybody ... our fans and alumni. From that standpoint, I think you have to be 100% (inaudible) and I was a little off on that.

"No matter how the emotions are, it's an emotional game — you know, we're emotional when we win and we're emotional when we lose — but at the end of the day, you have to always conduct yourself as the head coach and I felt like I (made an error) in that part. When you do those types of things, you have to apologize for it. You have to let the kids know that you're human."

After the game, Robinson said he felt disrespected by Sanders during the week and didn't appreciate the fact the JSU leader did not seek him out at midfield before the game.

Sanders addressed those comments, including his reasons for not speaking with Robinson pregame, to the Clarion Ledger.

"Secondly, he said that I didn't come to greet him in the center of the field. I don't know if you understand but we got here very late," Sanders explained. "So that expedited our whole process of preparation. So then we were in like, 'let's go get it (mode)."

Jackson State won the game 26-12 to move to 5-0 on the season.