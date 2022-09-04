Look: Robert Griffin III Reveals Opinion On Michigan Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III got to experience Michigan Stadium for the first time Saturday.

Now working as an ESPN broadcaster, the former quarterback walked down the tunnel with Wolverines players before their Week 1 opener against Colorado State.

RGIII hyped up viewers by magnifying the scene at Ann Arbor.

"I've played a lot of football, but I've never experienced anything quite like this," Griffin said. "This is The Big House. There's no light shows, no pumped-in crowd noise for introductions. Just this tunnel."

He evoked past Michigan greats such as Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson, and Aidan Hutchinson who previously made the same walk onto the field to play in front of a crowd that seats over 100,000 people.

"From darkness to light, you can hear the echoes of greatness off the walls. You can feel the roar of the crowd raise the hairs on your arms. A lot of things about this building change, but not this. In 143 years of Michigan football, a lot of memories have been made, and a lot on this very field."

Griffin called a 51-7 Wolverines win that saw the home team gain 234 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

After going undefeated at home last season, Michigan will look to defend The Big House when hosting Hawaii on Saturday night.