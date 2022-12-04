Look: Robert Griffin III Teases His Heisman Trophy Vote

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

None of the top Heisman Trophy contenders sprinted toward the finish line.

Injuries caused Blake Corum and Hendon Hooker to halt their Heisman cases early, and other top quarterbacks suffered key late losses.

That led Robert Griffin III to praise Stetson Bennett, who guided Georgia to an SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU.

"Stetson Bennett had the most Heisman like performance of the weekend," Griffin wrote on Twitter."

Bennett completed 23 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a rout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He'll look to steer the undefeated Bulldogs to another national title after completing 68.7 percent of his passes with 20 passing and seven rushing touchdowns.

C.J. Stroud might have cemented himself as a top Heisman contender if Ohio State defeated Michigan last weekend. TCU and USC faltered in their conference championship clashes, which could hurt Caleb Williams and Max Duggan.

However, the Heisman Trophy isn't a team award. It'd be foolish to penalize Williams for Friday's 47-24 loss to Utah when he accrued 363 yards and three touchdowns while playing hurt. Duggan only completed half of his 36 pass attempts in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game loss to Kansas State, but he also ran for 110 yards and a score.

Griffin called the Heisman a "two-man race" between Williams and Duggan last week and suggested Saturday that Hooker or Washington's Michael Penix Jr. could have a case after those quarterbacks didn't pick up conference wins.

The 2011 Heisman winner doesn't appear to be endorsing Bennett as his pick as much as pointing out that the prominent contenders all stumbled to make a compelling closing case.