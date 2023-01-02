Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 06: A general view of the stadium prior to the 2014 Vizio BCS National Championship Game between the Auburn Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at the Rose Bowl on January 6, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl.

Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals.

A can of wine costs $15, and that's the cheapest alcoholic option. Domestic beer runs for $16, with premium selections costing $19. A hard seltzer is $18, nearly the price of a 12-pack of White Claw at Target.

Soda or peanuts will set the buyer back $7. A water bottle is the consumer-savvy choice at the bargain rate of $5.50.

And hopefully everyone brought a credit card; the stand doesn't take cash.

Fans already had to spend a pretty penny on tickets, reportedly starting at $165 on secondary markets last month. Chances are parking wasn't cheap either.

Eye-popping inflation is the norm for sporting events, but it's getting increasingly difficult for someone on a budget to comfortably attend a game without breaking the bank.

Viewers not spending $16 for a basic beer can watch Penn State face Utah in the Rose Bowl on ESPN. The game is about to kick off.