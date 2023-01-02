Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral
There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl.
Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals.
A can of wine costs $15, and that's the cheapest alcoholic option. Domestic beer runs for $16, with premium selections costing $19. A hard seltzer is $18, nearly the price of a 12-pack of White Claw at Target.
Soda or peanuts will set the buyer back $7. A water bottle is the consumer-savvy choice at the bargain rate of $5.50.
And hopefully everyone brought a credit card; the stand doesn't take cash.
Fans already had to spend a pretty penny on tickets, reportedly starting at $165 on secondary markets last month. Chances are parking wasn't cheap either.
Eye-popping inflation is the norm for sporting events, but it's getting increasingly difficult for someone on a budget to comfortably attend a game without breaking the bank.
Viewers not spending $16 for a basic beer can watch Penn State face Utah in the Rose Bowl on ESPN. The game is about to kick off.