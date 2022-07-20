Look: Ryan Day Has Special Message For Ohio State's Band

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As Ryan Day prepares Ohio State's football program for the 2022 season, he recognized another one of the school's decorated teams.

On Wednesday, the Buckeyes head coach praised the Ohio State Marching Band for its role in making Ohio Stadium "a special place."

"There is no band like @TBDBITL - one of the best Ohio State traditions! To all 245 members, thank you for how you represent the university in all you do," Day wrote on Twitter. "You all make The Shoe a special place on Saturdays! Can’t wait to see you perform this fall!"

Day has shouted out other members of Buckeye Nation all summer, including the school's administration team, conditioning coaches, communications team, and creative media staff.

Formed in 1878, the Ohio State Marching Band is a significant part of the school's community. They even earned national attention during a Saturday Night Live sketch in March.

Plenty of fans will be just as excited as Day (and Bowen Yang) to hear the famous marching band back in action when Ohio State opens the 2022 season against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.