Look: Ryan Day's Wikipedia Page Change Is Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Well, that didn't take long.

Following Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday - the second straight loss to the Wolverines - Ryan Day's Wikipedia page has been changed.

Day's place of birth has been changed to "Third Base."

That is of course a callback to what Jim Harbaugh said about Ryan Day last year. Harbaugh took a shot at Day, saying some people think they hit a triple despite being born on third base. Clearly, Harbaugh believes that Urban Meyer deserves most of the credit for building up the Buckeyes.

Day's Wikipedia page change is now going viral on social media on Monday.

Day, who's been Ohio State's head coach since 2019, is now 1-2 against Michigan.

He's nearly undefeated against everyone else, but when you lose to your rival at Ohio State, nothing else matters.

Ohio State now has to hope for a loss from either TCU or USC in the conference title games.